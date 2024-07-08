Sunday travel expected to break record amid widespread delays

Countless air passengers braved flight delays and cancellations Sunday on what was expected to be the busiest day in the history of airline travel.

Countless air passengers braved flight delays and cancellations Sunday on what was expected to be the busiest day in the history of airline travel.

Countless air passengers braved flight delays and cancellations Sunday on what was expected to be the busiest day in the history of airline travel.

Countless air passengers braved flight delays and cancellations Sunday on what was expected to be the busiest day in the history of airline travel.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunday was expected to be the busiest day in the history of airline travel, with an estimated 3 million people traveling through US airports as the holiday weekend came to a close. In the Triangle, throngs of passengers tried to get back home amid widespread delays as storms moved through the area Sunday afternoon.

As of late Sunday night, there were 110 delays in and out of RDU, in addition to nine canceled flights. Jessie Hinds was one of the many left stranded, trying to get back home to Milwaukee after a Fourth of July family trip.

"We were supposed to leave at 5 this morning, we won't be leaving until 10 o'clock tonight. And there's no telling if it's gonna get delayed again, like I said it's been five delays today," Hinds said.

Jessie flew on Frontier from Chicago to Raleigh with 13 relatives -- including a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old -- for a Fourth of July family reunion. He said his flight to the Triangle went off without trouble, but the return was delayed five separate times.

"People have to go to work, people are missing childcare, there's so much that's going on and airlines, they're not being held responsible, they're not being held accountable," he said.

Jessie was one of the countless passengers braving flight delays and cancellations Sunday night as the rush to return home hit its peak, and nasty weather scattered plans. ABC11 spoke with Pam and Bill Saxelby of Brier Creek outside the airport -- who said they were two of the lucky ones.

"There have been times where there have been big delays, but today was a good one," Pam said.

The couple was returning home after a Fourth of July in the Florida Keys, bracing for big crowds but managing to dodge delays.

"I think we skirted through it," Pam said. "Because when we were driving up, it said our flight was delayed by 45 minutes. But when we got there they were like, 'Oh no, sorry, you're good to go'. We were like just 10 minutes late, so it was great."

Travelers like Hinds, meanwhile -- who were already amid a long Sunday -- were hoping for the best.

"I have to go with the flow, what more can I do? I'm at their mercy. I have to go with the flow," he said.

Should the TSA's projection of 3 million passengers on Sunday hold, it will beat the previous record of 2.9 million travelers just set in June.