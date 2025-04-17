Suspect arrested after stealing Wayne County deputy patrol car

A person involved in a domestic disturbance near Mount Olive jumped into a patrol car and took off, the sheriff's office said.

A person involved in a domestic disturbance near Mount Olive jumped into a patrol car and took off, the sheriff's office said.

A person involved in a domestic disturbance near Mount Olive jumped into a patrol car and took off, the sheriff's office said.

A person involved in a domestic disturbance near Mount Olive jumped into a patrol car and took off, the sheriff's office said.

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken into custody Wednesday night after stealing a Wayne County sheriff's vehicle.

The sheriff's office said it was initially called out about 7:30 p.m. for a domestic dispute on Ranch Drive near Mount Olive.

During the investigation, one of the people involved got away from deputies, jumped into a patrol car and took off.

Deputies then chased the suspect and stopped them using a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver on the West Main Street Extension.

No one was hurt.

The suspect was arrested and faces a "slew of charges," the sheriff's office said.

