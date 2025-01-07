Suspect charged with murder after Rocky Mount assault victim dies

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Charges against a suspect have been upgraded after a man dropped off at a hospital with severe injuries died, Rocky Mount Police said Monday.

The incident happened Dec. 31 just after 10 a.m., when staff at Nash/UNC Hospital contacted Rocky Mount police to report that a man had been dropped off at the hospital entrance with severe injuries.

Officers went to the hospital and identified the victim as 61-year-old Stanley Deese, of Rocky Mount. Deese was then transferred to ECU Medical Center in Greenville in critical condition.

Further investigation showed that Deese was injured in the 600 block of E. Hudson Street. Investigators arrested William Anthony Battle, 34.

Battle was charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He was held at the Edgecombe County Jail on no bond.

RMPD said Deese died on Sunday from his injuries.

Battle is now charged with first-degree murder.

In a release, the Rocky Mount Police Department said it "extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time."

The department also thanked the community for its assistance and support during the investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact the department at (252) 972-1411 or submit tips anonymously via Text411 by texting "RMPD" followed by your message to 847411.