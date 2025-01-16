Suspicious package reported in Wake County on NC-42

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious package that was reported to be by a business on NC-42.

At 11 a.m., deputies responded to 2895 NC-42 in Willow Spring. Law enforcement was told someone dropped off items including a box that was closed and had a red flashing light.

While the investigation takes place NC-42 is closed between Old Stage Road and Amgan Drive.

People are being asked to avoid the are as the investigation takes place.

