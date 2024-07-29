Swift Creek Elementary School in Raleigh demolished as part of improvement project

The history of the school dates back to the 1920s.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the oldest schools in Wake County is getting ready for a major makeover.

The Swift Creek Elementary School demolition, located on Tryon Road in Raleigh, begins Monday. The new building will accommodate 500 students, the same as the current building.

The new building is scheduled to be completed by 2025. Until then, classes will be held at the WCPSS space at Timber Drive.

These renovations are a part of the seven-year capital improvement plan approved earlier this year.

This plan will fund three new schools and eight renovations and partially fund other schools and renovations. There is a $40 million budget for the project.

