Pipeline surfer who appeared in 'Blue Crush' killed in shark attack in Hawaii, officials say

Tamayo Perry, 49, was attacked in the water off Goat Island midday on Sunday, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said in a statement.

OAHU, Hawaii -- A well-known surfer and lifeguard was killed in a shark attack near the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, emergency officials said.

Perry had been a lifeguard with Honolulu Ocean Safety since 2016. He was a local surf coach and competed for years in the Pipeline Master Trials, according to his official bio on his coaching site.

Perry appeared in the 2002 movie "Blue Crush," along with episodes of "Hawaii Five-O" and "The Bridge," according to IMDB.

Perry was a "well-known North Shore waterman," who "exemplified bravery, commitment and a deep sense of duty," Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement.

"His heroic actions and tireless efforts to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors will never be forgotten," the mayor said.

Goat Island sits off Mlaekahana Beach on the northeastern coast of Oahu.

The first emergency call came in at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, officials said. Perry's body was brought on shore via a jet ski.

"A caller told dispatchers the man's body appeared to have suffered more than one shark bite," EMS officials said in a statement.

ABC News' Felicia Alvarez contributed to this report.