Taylor Swift meets with girls injured in Southport stabbing attack

LONDON -- Taylor Swift has now met with at least two young girls who survived a deadly stabbing attack at a dance class in the United Kingdom.

The mother of two girls posted several photos of the family backstage at Swift's concert meeting and hugging the music superstar.

"The biggest thank you to @taylor swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all. Thank you for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always," the social media post's caption read.

The girls were among a group of children between the ages of 6 and 11 who attended a dance class themed around Taylor Swift's music in Southport, UK, on July 29.

Investigators said 17-year-old from Wales carried out the attack, which ultimately killed three young girls and injured nine other children and two adults. The teen's name was not released, but he has been arrested and accused of murder.

"These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families," Swift wrote about the attack shortly after it happened.

