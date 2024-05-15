The Silent Struggle: A mental health town hall conversation brought to you by ABC11

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 is marking Mental Health Awareness Month with a special town hall conversation Wednesday night.

You can watch "The Silent Struggle" in the above media player starting at 7 p.m.

The town hall will feature a team of experts ready to talk about the issues, including Debbie Morales, a mother whose son was killed in a shooting he had nothing to do with.

Raleigh child psychiatrist Dr. Nerissa Price will also be on the panel. She spoke to ABC11's Joel Brown earlier about the lasting impact gun violence trauma can have on children.