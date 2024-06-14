102 year old crossing guard in Guilford County retires after nearly 4 decades

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An elementary school crossing guard is retiring after nearly four decades on the job.

Thomas Faucette has been working as a crossing guard at Peck Elementary School for 36 years. Last Friday wasn't just the last day of school but Faucette's last day on the job.

"It's bittersweet. It's time for him to say so long farewell, it has been a beautiful journey for him and as well as myself," his wife Elizabeth Faucette said.

Faucette served in World War II and worked for the FTC and postal service before he retired in 1986. After two years, his wife urged him to work as a crossing guard.

Thomas received a special sendoff from the entire school.