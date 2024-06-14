Fayetteville State launches free course for students looking to work in biotech field

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville State University is launching a free training course for students looking to work in bio-pharmaceuticals.

The school said it's one of six hubs chosen by the US Economic Development Administration and NCCU to take part in the program.

The goal of the program is to give students easy access to higher-payer job opportunities at no cost.

The program will be open to anyone 18 or older with a high school diploma or GED.

