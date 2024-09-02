Thousands expected to attend Flagstock 2024 concert near UNC's campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The UNC-Chapel Hill fraternity brothers, who protected an American flag after being pulled down during a pro-Palestinian protest, are being honored on Labor Day.

With the tagline, 'Celebrating UNC's Patriots', the Flagstock 2024 concert will be somewhere near the UNC campus. The exact location has not been revealed yet.

Thousands of tickets have been passed out among the 10 fraternities who helped protect the flag.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., several music artists will be performing including Big & Rich, Aaron Lewis and Lee Greenwood. Dance and electronic duo Twinsick will headline the after-party.

Local police, veterans and members of the ROTC will also be recognized at the concert.

Back in April

After a clash between pro-Palestinian protesters and law enforcement in Chapel Hill, the protesters moved to UNC's main quad and removed the American flag, replacing it with the Palestinian one.

A group of UNC fraternity brothers guarded the flag, keeping it from touching the ground. It's an image and moment that has been talked about for months now.

Some of these fraternity brothers spoke at the Republican National Convention.