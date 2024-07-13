UNC fraternity brothers who held up American flag among speakers at Republican National Convention

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some North Carolinians will take the stage at the Republican National Convention next week.

The UNC-Chapel Hill fraternity brothers -- who went viral after holding up the American flag during a pro-Palestine campus demonstration -- are among the scheduled speakers at the convention, an announcement from former President Donald Trump said.

It did not state which fraternity members would be speaking.

Former North Carolina school teacher and corrections officer Annette Albright will also speak at the convention. She used to be a Democrat but decided to vote for Trump in 2024.

In April, the pro-Palestinian protest on UNC's campus went on for nearly four days before a clash between protesters and police. Pitching tents on campus violated university policy, so they were warned to vacate or face possible arrest and other consequences.

Protesters made their way to the UNC's Polk Place and removed the American flag, replacing it with the Palestinian one.

Interim Chancellor Lee Roberts responded by personally walking out to the quad and helping to put the flag back up. Chants of "USA, USA!" were heard as this was happening.

Once Roberts left the squad, protesters attempted to remove the flag again, but a group -- with many fraternity members -- held it up to keep it from touching the ground.

A decision was made to take it down; it was folded into a traditional triangle shape and taken away for safekeeping.

The university confirmed that 36 protesters were detained. Six were arrested.

