New search warrants released in arrests of pro-Palestinian protesters on UNC campus

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New search warrants have been uncovered in Orange County in connection to the pro-Palestinian protests on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill earlier in the summer.

UNC police wanted to search through the social media accounts of a student organization they believe is responsible for some of the property damage.

Lawyers for those protestors call this move extraordinary.

The documents are dated back to May right after the protests happened, but they were just returned to the clerk's office on Friday in Hillsborough.

Back in May, demonstrations broke out during graduation.

Pro-Palestine protesters at UNC removed an American flag and replaced it with the Palestine flag hours after protesters were arrested at the quad.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters walked by the Old Well and folks in caps and gowns.

That protest continued to the steps of the administrative building where red paint was smeared onto several columns.

The movement was seen nationwide at universities and colleges across the country.

Investigators cited a flyer posted to the Instagram page of the UNC students for a Just Palestine.

They believe the people running this account planned and participated in the damage caused that graduation weekend.

Attorneys for nearly 40 of the people charged in this protest said they had never seen an organization and especially a student run one targeted for alleged actions done by individuals.

They believe this is a larger trend to target first amendment protests and to "chill protected speech."

That Instagram account is public and has nearly 14,500 followers.

It does not have a name publicly associated with it.

Many of these protesters are due in court in less than two weeks.