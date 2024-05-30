6 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at UNC-CH to appear in court

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Six pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at UNC-Chapel Hill face serious charges and are expected in court Thursday morning.

The hearings begin at 9 a.m. at the Orange County Courthouse.

On social media, UNC's Students for Justice in Palestine said they are holding a rally at the courthouse at the same time. They are demanding the charges be dropped.

These arrests happened on April 30 in the quad on the UNC campus. Police officers moved to break up a pro-Palestinian protest and encampment.

The university said protesters who had been there for days began to violate university policy. They were asked to leave and given multiple warnings.

Three of the six arrested protesters attend UNC.

In total, 36 of the protesters were detained and thirty of them were cited for trespassing and released on-site. Ten of them were UNC-Chapel Hill students.

Emi Abe-teh, Stephen Sandor, Gurnoor Majhail, and Tashia Ethridge were arrested and charged with resisting, obstructing and delaying law enforcement and trespassing. Jackson Prause and Owen Stone face those same charges in addition to assaulting a law enforcement officer.

"They were charged with more serious offenses, quite frankly. And so, they were brought to the magistrate, but then they were released once they got the magistrate and the ones who were charged with less serious offenses were cited," Orange County D.A. Jeff Nieman said.

Further research uncovered that investigators accused Stone used a drum to hit an NC State police officer who was assisting with the arrest Tuesday morning.

The ABC11 I-Team obtained UNC Chapel Hill's Dean's list records for Abe-teh, Sandor, and Prause.

Majhail and Ethridge are both named online as Duke students.

Pro-Palestine protesters at UNC removed an American flag and replaced it with the Palestine flag hours after protesters were arrested at the quad.

