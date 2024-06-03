UNC-Chapel Hill removes American flag fences following pro-Palestinian encampment

The fences were up for a month after protesters removed the American flag and replaced it with a Palestinian one.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Chapel Hill officials removed the fences surrounding the American flag in Polk Place.

The fences were up for a month following the Triangle Gaza Solidarity Encampment, where dozens of people protested the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

Pro-Palestinian protesters removed the American flag and replaced it with a Palestinian one.

WATCH | Pro-Palestinian protesters take down U.S. flag replace it with Palestine flag on UNC quad

Pro-Palestine protesters at UNC removed an American flag and replaced it with the Palestine flag hours after protesters were arrested at the quad.

Interim Chancellor Lee Roberts responded by personally walking out to the quad and helping to put the flag back up. Chants of "USA, USA!" were heard as this was happening.

However, a decision was made -- not long after-- to take it back down. This time it was folded into its traditional triangle shape and taken away for safe keeping.

UNC later announced that classes were canceled, and "non-mandatory operations" were suspended that day.

All of this came after a clash between protesters, who were camping out on campus, and law enforcement officers.

The university confirmed that 36 protesters were detained after failing to abide by the order to disperse from Polk Place.

