Mother given $1 million bond in shooting death of 23-year-old daughter in Harnett Co.

Deputies said during an altercation between the mother and daughter on Saturday, the mom shot the 23-year-old who died from her injuries.

LINDEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman in Harnett County is being held on a $1 million bond in connection with the shooting death of her daughter.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office confirms that deputies responded to calls about a domestic dispute between a mother and daughter in Linden, NC on Saturday, December 28.

When officers arrived they found a woman dead inside of a vehicle in the driveway of the home.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed there was a verbal and physical altercation between the 23-year-old Tiffani Crossey and her mother 45-year-old Victoria Crosby. They said the altercation escalated and Victoria shot and killed Tiffani.

Hours later, Crosby was arrested and charged with the murder in Cossey's death.

On Monday, Dec. 30, Crosby made her first court appearance. Crosby was being held with no bond, however, Judge Joy Jones set her bond at $1 million.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and didn't provide any other details about the case.

On Tuesday, family and friends plan to honor Cossey with a balloon release at Westover Park in Fayetteville.