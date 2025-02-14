Wake County non-profit unveiled new housing building for people with disabilities

TLC unveiled its new building for its residents with disabilities in Raleigh.

TLC unveiled its new building for its residents with disabilities in Raleigh.

TLC unveiled its new building for its residents with disabilities in Raleigh.

TLC unveiled its new building for its residents with disabilities in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County non-profit TLC reached a milestone Friday when unveiling its new building in Raleigh for its residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"We've been waiting for this for years, and it's just an exciting moment for our family and hopefully for all the other families that live here," Debby Yaudes-Brown, a family member of a resident, said.

Yaudes-Brown's nephew, who is non-verbal, has lived at the home for over ten years, where he's been receiving around-the-clock care.

"When I come in and I see a smile on his face, I know he's well, and that really just warms my heart," Yaudes-Brown said.

Now, 10 residents at the new building will experience the state-of-the-art home. Each home will have a bathing room for each resident, their own space called a "front porch" that can be personalized, and a new shared space for them to enjoy with staff.

"We have not built a new building on this campus for more than 30 years," TLC CEO Sarah Crawford said.

Crawford said they have three, ten-bed homes on campus, and hopes to expand to better serve the community in Wake County.

"In the next 15 years, we're going to have a projected 38% more need in Wake County for the types of services that we offer," Crawford said. "That includes housing, that includes therapeutic services, includes care management, and we're proud to provide all their services."

Crawford said this is the first step in their vision which includes renovating their other two existing homes on campus.

"We're talking about people who may have lived here for 20, or 30 years, and have never had a new home," Crawford said. "I know I get excited about things ... it's the same way here. Just to have a place where they can really work, where the folks that we serve can learn and grow and be a part of this fabulous community right here in Raleigh."

SEE ALSO | City of Durham breaks ground on more affordable housing options