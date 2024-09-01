RPD wreath-laying ceremony remembers detective who died in line of duty in 1922

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Detective Tom G. Crabtree lost his life in the line of duty on Sept. 1, 1922.

Crabtree served with the department for nine years.

Outside the Raleigh Law Enforcement Training Center in southeast Raleigh, officers laid a wreath to remember his service.

"Sadly, time tends to erode or diminish the memories and legacies of our fallen officers," said Police Chief Estella Patterson. "But we as a law enforcement family will never let that happen. We will always remember and honor our fallen and celebrate the life of service that they so proudly exemplified."

