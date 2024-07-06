Clayton launches its downtown social district next week: 'a game-changer'

The Town Council unanimously approved the Downtown Clayton Social District ordinance in early May.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triangle area is getting another social district.

The town of Clayton will launch it next week on Thursday, July 11 starting at 10 a.m.

"The social district is a game-changer for Downtown Clayton," Clayton Mayor Jody McLeod said in a press release. "It's about bringing people together in a fun, relaxed environment while supporting our fantastic local establishments."

The Downtown Clayton Social District runs along:

Main Street from Ellington Street to Smith Street

First Street from O'Neil Street to Horne Street

Second Street from O'Neil Street and Lombard Street

It will operate Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Map of the Downtown Clayton Social District Town of Clayton

According to a press release, the town council unanimously approved the Downtown Clayton Social District ordinance in early May. It allows those 21 or older to purchase alcoholic beverages from participating permitted businesses and enjoy them within the social district boundaries.

"The primary objective of the Downtown Clayton Social District is to boost economic activity by increasing foot traffic and creating a vibrant downtown atmosphere," the town's Economic Development Director Patrick Pierce said in a press release. "We are committed to finding new and innovative ways to attract people and keep our business community strong."

To participate, customers must order a drink in a to-go container with a designated social district sticker from any business displaying a blue 'Sold Here' decal on its door.

Participants must order a drink in a to-go container, which has a designed social district sticker, from any business with a blue 'Sold Here' decal on its door. Town of Clayton

Downtown Development Advisory Board Chair Christi Thompson, who is also a downtown business owner, said the social district aims to create a safe and inviting space for the community to support local businesses.

"Whether exploring or unwinding, we want everyone to have fun, be responsible, and experience all that our downtown has to offer," she said in a press release.

If a business has a red 'Not Permitted Here' decal on its door or doesn't have one at all, social district beverages are not allowed.

There are a few rules defined in the ordinance:

Personal containers are not allowed

You cannot bring your own alcohol in the social district to consume

You must adhere to all 'No Alcohol Beyond This Point' signs

You must dispose of your to-go container before leaving the social district boundaries or entering a vehicle

Click here to see a list of all participating businesses.

