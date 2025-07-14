Tracking the Tropics: Tropical development possible in the Gulf this week

A low-pressure trough has moved off the southeast coast into warm open waters, where it could develop into a tropical system in the coming days.

As of Monday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said there is a 30% chance it will develop into a depression over the next seven days. This disturbance does not even have a closed area of low pressure right now, so there's plenty of time to watch this.

Some meteorological models have this disturbance crossing the Florida panhandle and entering the Gulf of America. If it does, there's a better chance of it becoming more organized.

Regardless of any tropical development, the system is expected to bring rain across portions of Florida and the Gulf coast. Localized flash flooding will be something to watch for in the Sunshine State.

For North Carolina, there's no immediate impact expected. Because this system is moving west, it is not a big problem for us right now. One indirect impact to watch is for is increased atmospheric moisture in our area.

