Raleigh traffic study looked at improvements needed to handle ongoing population boom

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) staff met again Tuesday with Raleigh City Council to present an update to its Southeast Area Study.

The study, which dates back to 2017, looked at transportation designs and alternatives in a small part of southeast Raleigh and portions of Johnston County.

"There's too many people and not enough roads," one woman said. "They need to make the roads more flowing with traffic."

The woman, who did not give her name, was referencing traffic design in the area -- specifically near US-401 and Garner Station Boulevard.

The study identified that intersection as one of the top crash sites within the study's scope. It also looked at the need for area improvements to greenways, wider roads and improved traffic designs.

CAMPO, which was tasked with identifying ways to support the projected growth that the area is anticipating by 2040, presented the findings to council members during Tuesday's work session.

A staff member with CAMPO told ABC11 that the study will merely give suggestions and recommendations to the council. The organization does not have the authority, nor the jurisdiction, to move forward with approving any projects or undergoing construction.

"It's good that they're looking at that. You need to anticipate where the growth is going to be. You need to look at how to accommodate those people. There's no easy solutions to these," said Larry Miller from Raleigh. "It's going to have to be a combination of some roads and some public transportation."

Should Raleigh City Council decide to officially endorse the recommendations, it only signals that the City is in favor of the suggested recommendations.

"There can be lots of recommendations out there. The problem is funding," Miller said.