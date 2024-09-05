Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits Wake Tech with Governor Cooper

She toured the central energy plant building on Wake Tech's East Campus along with Governor Roy Cooper.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made a visit to the Triangle to highlight the Biden administration's efforts to lower energy costs for families.

It provides heating and cooling for the whole campus.

She viewed and learned more about building automation technology and electrical systems technologies used on campus as well as student programs.

Wake Tech has used federal funding to launch new training for good-paying jobs in the electric vehicle industry and in advanced building technologies. It is also moving to take advantage of additional funding through the Inflation Reduction Act.

The governor and secretary also rode in an electric vehicle here on campus. Secretary Yellen is also expected to have a discussion with business owners in downtown Raleigh.

