Wake Tech's 'Wake Invests in Women' grows rapidly as companies grapple with labor shortage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Technical Community College continues to focus on closing gender, wage, and representation gaps through its program "Wake Invests in Women." Organizers told ABC11 that since its launch three years ago, it has grown immensely. The focus on women is timely as companies grapple with the labor shortage.

"Tap into that talent that isn't getting tapped into right now," said Dr. Kasey Ashton, director of Wake Invests in Women.

According to Ashton, the program has partnered with several companies in the Triangle including RTI International and Wolfspeed. Those efforts are creating a path forward for students in the form of mentorship, research, and launching a new collective conversation series.

"Employers are able to participate in conversations that impact their particular organizations," she said.

Mentorship is a big part of this program. Saundra Williams is a trustee for Wake Tech but also works with students as a mentor.

"When you talk about seeing women in leadership roles, you can't be what you can't see," said Williams. "You come into the program thinking you have a one-on-one mentorship relationship when in reality, you have now exposed a mentee to women that can help them in many different areas."

It's preferable to match students with mentors who work in their desired industry.

"We have students say their confidence has increased. Even having their mentors look at their LinkedIn profile is a big help," said program coordinator Julia Groom.

Nonetheless, organizers say there's still work to do. The first few years of the program have been foundational, but moving forward, they believe the future is bright.

"Companies are realizing there are unique ways to partner with the larger community," said Ashton.