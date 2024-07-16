Triangle delegates react to Vance VP pick, Robinson speech

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 heard for the first time from local Republican delegates in Milwaukee this week about former President Donald Trump's announcement Monday that J.D. Vance will be his pick for vice president -- and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's appearance and speech at the Republican National Convention.

On Monday, Triangle delegates described the mood in Milwaukee as re-energized.

"After the incident on Saturday, I think we're even stronger and more solidified toward making sure that we get a victory in November," said Alan Swain, a Raleigh resident and candidate for US Congress.

Swain said he believes Trump's tabbing of Vance, a senator from Ohio, as his running mate was popular among delegates and will serve a strategic purpose.

"He'll actually probably help with Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania because that's the Rust Belt. That's actually the blue wall we're trying to tear down."

Morrisville resident Ravi Gaddampally is an alternate delegate at this year's convention and shared a similar reaction to the Vance pick -- adding that the Ohio Senator will provide important balance on the ballot.

"This younger generation is needed to know the geopolitics of the world, and know the economics for, the future economics of this country," Gaddampally said.

Monday's lineup in Milwaukee included former President Trump arriving in the hall to a sustained ovation, wearing a large bandage on his ear. Near the top of Monday's program was a speech from North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Robinson. Robinson criticized Democratic policies while stumping for Trump, calling him "the Braveheart of our time."

Swain said the speech was well-received.

"He probably will have a decent, or a very good shot potentially of taking down a Democrat opponent, just by virtue of his history and what he's done as lieutenant governor," he said.

Monday's appearance was the first for the former president since that attempted assassination on Saturday. Trump will officially accept the nomination for president on Thursday.