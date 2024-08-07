Low-lying parts of Durham wary of possible flooding from Tropical Storm Debby

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Durham is bracing for the potential effects of Tropical Storm Debby as low-lying communities anxiously await the storm's arrival.

Signs are up in the Forest Hills Park community that serve as reminders that some roads are subject to flood. It's where ABC11 met David Goodman who was mowing his lawn. There is potential for flooding, but he is not worried about that.

"I'm more concerned about trees if there were to be heavy wind because we have so many trees. In fact, the last storm that went through we had a huge branch that came 15 feet from the house," said Goodman. "Trying to get a quickie mowing you know? If you can get half the front yard. It's better than nothing."

The City of Durham said it encouraged residents to charge phones and pack emergency kits. Public Works crews spent Wednesday clearing out clogged storm drains and lowering water levels at the reservoir to prevent flooding.

It is something Geoff Bell is not looking forward to as Tropical Storm Debby is expected to bring lots of rain to the Triangle. He runs Tobacco Road Carolina Realty and said rain is not what he needs.

"I anticipate the water back here is going to be running like a river. It always does," said Bell. "I think we're going to get a little flooding which means I'm going to work from home."

Helping in Hard-Hit Areas



The American Red Cross Blood Donation Center is at the forefront of outreach operations as volunteers from across the country receive their assignments before being dispatched to areas hit hard by the storm.

North Carolina volunteer Jason Gudzunas is on the ground in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, right off the coast. He said he is seeing widespread damage and power outages.

"They just received power after experiencing Debby a few days ago," he said. "We're seeing downed trees, flooding in certain areas, down poles and wires quite a bit all over the place. I'm seeing truck after truck with linemen helping to get power on."