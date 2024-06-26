1 killed when truck crashes off bridge into swamp in Sampson County

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A truck drove off a bridge in Sampson County on Wednesday.

Investigators said it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Faison Highway where it passes over Gilmore Swamp.

First responders arrived at the scene to learn that one person inside the truck was able to escape, but another was feared to be stuck in the submerged vehicle.

Crews then closed the highway and moved a crane truck into place. Divers then went into the swamp and tied off the truck, so the crane could lift it out of the water.

Just before 5 p.m., crews pulled a body out of the truck.

What caused the deadly crash remains under investigation.