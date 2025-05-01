Veteran-owned Fayetteville small business adjusts as tariffs force changes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tariffs are affecting veteran-owned businesses such as Kraken-Skulls, a one-stop shop that its owner, Chad, launched after retiring from Fort Bragg.

The business includes a barbershop, tattoo parlor, bar, and T-shirt screen printing and embroidery operation all in one.

"Shirts like this, which is a paragon long-sleeve shirt for a company, have gone up in price," he said. "These shirts went up like 60 cents a shirt. "Lucky for us, we make everything in-house. People travel from all over the United States just to come here and buy swag."

It's money that he said adds up because he produces up to 1,000 shirts a day. He's chosen to eat some of those costs and remain optimistic about tariffs because he said he understands why they've been imposed.

"The President of the United States is just trying to break down that national debt, which I don't think will ever happen. The easy button here is tariffs," he said.

The U.S. Chamber sent a letter to the Trump administration asking it to take immediate action to save America's small businesses and stave off a recession. It said it has been hearing from small business owners every day who are fighting to survive the recent increase in tariff rates.

Lazaro Barrera is a barber inside the Kraken-Skulls barber shop. Most of his clients are either active duty Fort Bragg soldiers or veterans. He's noticed some aren't getting haircuts as frequently because the economy is a concern for them. He has also had to pay more for his barber equipment. He said he believes it's a trickle-down effect from tariffs.

"Business, has it slowed down some? Yes. Fortunately, with being a barber, everyone needs a haircut," said Barrera. "We're paying more for neck strips, coolants, oil for our clippers, and gloves."