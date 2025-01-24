Hickory pastor uses TikTok to help raise money for Hurricane Helene recovery

Tyler Green, following the storm, began posting videos of the devastation.

HICKORY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina pastor is using his social media presence to help raise money for Hurricane Helene recovery.

Tyler Green, known as the Jolly Green Giant, is a youth pastor in Hickory. Following the storm, He said he began posting videos of the devastation, and support from his followers began to pour in.

"It was a tool for ministry," Greene said. "When I first hit 100 followers, I was like 'woah that's more people than go to my church.'"

Those 100 followers quickly turned into 100,000, giving him a platform to make a difference.

With help from users on TikTok, Greene said they've sent out over 400 truck loads of supplies to the mountains. He also raised over $50,000.

And, he has no plans of stopping now.

"We are going to take this and expand upon it," Greene said, "and we are going to make sure that western North Carolina is taken care of."