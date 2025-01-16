Suspect charged in 10 Durham business armed robberies this week

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man suspected of going on a spree of business armed robberies was arrested Wednesday afternoon, Durham Police said.
A day earlier, DPD said it was searching for a man suspected of robbing two nearby fast-food restaurants at gunpoint Tuesday, a Domino's Pizza and a Subway.
Now, Tyler Joe Ussery, 30, is charged in those and eight other armed robberies. All 10 crimes were committed between Sunday and Wednesday.
He was arrested about 5:15 p.m. by members of the Durham Police Department's Organized Crime Division, Robbery Unit, and the FBI in the 3800 block of Ben Franklin Boulevard.
Ussery was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police suspect Ussery was behind the following robberies:
- Sunday - Armed Robbery at 7:55 p.m. at the CVS in the 3500 block of Hillsborough Road
- Monday - Armed Robbery at 6:45 a.m. at Joe Van Gogh in the 1100 block of Broad Street
- Monday - Armed Robbery at 5:54 p.m. at LocoPops in the 2600 block of Hillsborough Road
- Monday - Armed Robbery at 7:14 p.m. at Refuel in the 3500 block of Hillsborough Road
- Monday - Armed Robbery at 7:25 p.m. at KFC/Taco Bell in the 3500 block of Hillsborough Road
- Tuesday - Armed Robbery at 2:12 p.m. at Domino's Pizza in the 1200 block of Cole Mill Road
- Tuesday - Armed Robbery at 2:21 p.m. at Subway in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road
- Tuesday - Armed Robbery at 9:00 p.m. at McDonald's in the 2700 block of Guess Road
- Wednesday - Armed Robbery at 05:08 p.m. at Shoe Show 3500 block of N. Roxboro Road
- Wednesday - Armed Robbery at 5:59 a.m. at the BP Station 300 block of S. Alston Ave
