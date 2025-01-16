Suspect charged in 10 Durham business armed robberies this week

The robberies happened Tuesday afternoon at the Domino's Pizza and the Subway near Hillsborough Road and Cole Mill Road.

The robberies happened Tuesday afternoon at the Domino's Pizza and the Subway near Hillsborough Road and Cole Mill Road.

The robberies happened Tuesday afternoon at the Domino's Pizza and the Subway near Hillsborough Road and Cole Mill Road.

The robberies happened Tuesday afternoon at the Domino's Pizza and the Subway near Hillsborough Road and Cole Mill Road.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man suspected of going on a spree of business armed robberies was arrested Wednesday afternoon, Durham Police said.

A day earlier, DPD said it was searching for a man suspected of robbing two nearby fast-food restaurants at gunpoint Tuesday, a Domino's Pizza and a Subway.

.

Now, Tyler Joe Ussery, 30, is charged in those and eight other armed robberies. All 10 crimes were committed between Sunday and Wednesday.

He was arrested about 5:15 p.m. by members of the Durham Police Department's Organized Crime Division, Robbery Unit, and the FBI in the 3800 block of Ben Franklin Boulevard.

Ussery was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police suspect Ussery was behind the following robberies:

Sunday - Armed Robbery at 7:55 p.m. at the CVS in the 3500 block of Hillsborough Road

Monday - Armed Robbery at 6:45 a.m. at Joe Van Gogh in the 1100 block of Broad Street

Monday - Armed Robbery at 5:54 p.m. at LocoPops in the 2600 block of Hillsborough Road

Monday - Armed Robbery at 7:14 p.m. at Refuel in the 3500 block of Hillsborough Road

Monday - Armed Robbery at 7:25 p.m. at KFC/Taco Bell in the 3500 block of Hillsborough Road

Tuesday - Armed Robbery at 2:12 p.m. at Domino's Pizza in the 1200 block of Cole Mill Road

Tuesday - Armed Robbery at 2:21 p.m. at Subway in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road

Tuesday - Armed Robbery at 9:00 p.m. at McDonald's in the 2700 block of Guess Road

Wednesday - Armed Robbery at 05:08 p.m. at Shoe Show 3500 block of N. Roxboro Road

Wednesday - Armed Robbery at 5:59 a.m. at the BP Station 300 block of S. Alston Ave

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.