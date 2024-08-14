Durham man charged with murder in 2023 deadly shooting that killed one person

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have charged a man with murder in the 2023 shooting of a man on Wabash Street.

Investigators have arrested and charged 25-year-old Tyshawn Franks of Durham in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Jeremiah Williams who is also from Durham.

At 6:45 p.m. on November 15, 2023, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Wabash Street. When officers arrived, they found Williams had been shot near the intersection of Wabash Street and Dayton Street.

EMS responded and Williams was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Franks was taken into custody on Monday.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call Investigator A. Cristaldi at 919-560-4440 ext. 29283. People can also call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

