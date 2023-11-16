Man killed in Durham shooting

WATCH LIVE

Thursday, November 16, 2023 2:16AM
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Wabash Street.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 1300 block of Wabash Street at around 6:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator A. Cristaldi at 919-560-4440 ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

