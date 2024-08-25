Ukrainian refugees in Triangle celebrate Independence Day amid war

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saturday marks 33 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union.

Hundreds gathered in Chapel Hill to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day. It was a day of dance, arts and crafts, music, and food; a time to celebrate freedom which for Ukrainians means even more now.

"It's about good and evil, it's about democracy winning or losing in the world," said Nataliia Bondrenko.

After Russia invaded, Bondrenko had to leave her entire life behind.

"When the full invasion started in Mariupol, me and my son moved to the United States," she said.

After more than 2 years, the war may not be over, but she's found a life here. After a career in education in Ukraine, Bondrenko now works at UNC in the Slavic and East European Studies department, launching a Ukrainian language and cultural program there for the first time.

ALSO SEE: Ukraine somberly marks 33 years of independence as war with Russia rages on

"We absolutely love the area, we absolutely love North Carolina," she said.

And so do thousands of others. The Triangle has become a popular spot for refugees. Places like the Kidzu Children's Museum work to create a sense of normalcy in a new country.

"I think honestly for us what we're finding is that what they want is a place they can feel safe and enjoy time together as a family and where there are things that might be familiar," said Jamie Dement Holcomb from Kidzu.

And that also means celebrating their culture. As they wondered how long the war had been, there was news that Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is taking the fight to Russia. Some say they're not trying to get their hopes up.

"Things can change at any time so you cannot be very high emotions about that," said Alona Matviienko.

For now, they're just trying to appreciate life in North Carolina while enjoying a little taste of home.

"It always moves me, the celebration, the proud of my country," Matviienko said.