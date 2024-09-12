Students at UNC-Chapel Hill react to DEI changes

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Board of Governors announced that changes to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts at 17 schools saved around $17 million.

With a significant decrease in enrollment for the incoming freshman class, especially for black students at UNC-Chapel Hill, it has some wondering how the removal of this policy will impact student populations moving forward.

"Equity takes into context, where equality cannot take into context of the historical past that we have. And so to see that be taken away, that was really concerning, and it still is concerning here on campus, " said Krystal Lacayo.

"It was really disappointing to see that. We have to raise our voices to do something about it because this isn't OK," said Bryce Jones.

Lacayo and Jones are seniors at UNC-Chapel Hill, are both involved in leadership roles on campus, and hold high academic standards for themselves. However, now they are navigating a new age on campus.

The UNC Board of Governors revoked and replaced its 2019 diversity policies, requiring its school to reassess its efforts, resulting in UNC-Chapel Hill eliminating 20 DEI positions and realigning 27 others.

Another state at question is enrollment.

In 2023, the freshman class was made up of 10.5 percent Black or African American students, but in 2024 - that percentage dropped to 7.9 percent. Some say it may be a result of the Supreme Court's removal of affirmative action programs and DEI efforts. However, the school said it is unsure about the connection.

"I would honestly say that it's too soon to tell. We don't know what all the factors involved are. We don't how the problems with the FASFA- might have influenced or overlapped in certain populations. It's only one year and it's too soon to call," said Rachelle Feldman, Vice Provost Enrollment at UNC Chapel Hill.

Krystal and Bryce had top credentials in high school. Krystal's GPA was a 4.5 and Bryce's was a 3.9, and both were involved in various activities. They question that with the current changes, if they would have made this year's incoming class.

"I could have very well been in that 3%. That didn't get it out, because I can assure you that some of these 3% they're getting left out are just as qualified as I was coming into this university. And because of policy changes, they're being left out. So I could have been that. And I feel for them. I have a lot of empathy for that," said Jones.

However, student leaders are still hopeful.

"We are not calling for any type of discrimination against anyone, but we are asking for context to be taken into account when it comes to marginalized communities. And that's what equity does and that's what diversity calls for and that's what inclusion calls for," said Lacayo.