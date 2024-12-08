UNC, Duke, NC State to compete in 2024-25 college football bowl games

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's bowling season.

NC State, Duke, and North Carolina universities have all accepted invitations to compete in the college football bowl games.

Wolfpack at Go Bowling Military Bowl

NC State Football will play in the Go Bowling Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md., against East Carolina on Dec. 28 at 5:45 pm in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The matchup will be NC State's 36th bowl qualification and its 35th bowl game played.

It is the second time the Wolfpack has played in Navy's home stadium since 2002.

ALSO SEE: NFL Week 14 uniforms: Cowboys wearing all-white arctic

UNC to compete in Wasabi Fenway Bowl

The University of North Carolina football will also play its final game against the UConn Huskies on Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. in Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox.

The game is the fourth game between the Tar Heels and the Huskies and first since 2009. It is also the Tar Heel's sixth appearance in the bowl games in a row and its 39th appearance in program history.

Duke at the Taxslayer Gator Bowl

Duke University will meet Ole Miss in Jacksonville, Fla., on Jan. 2, 2025.

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.

The game will be the first between the Blue Devils and the Rebels and Duke's first appearance in the Gator Bowl.

You can watch each game live on ESPN.

To see a full schedule of bowl games click here.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream