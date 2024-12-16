Full weekend of commencements around the Triangle

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a weekend full of winter commencements in the triangle including graduates at UNC.

Dr. Shelton "Shelley" Earp, a longtime faculty member of the school of medicine and former director of the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Center, delivered the keynote address.

The university honored more than 1,800 graduates.

North Carolina State University also held their winter commencement Saturday.

North Carolina Central and Saint Augustine's University had their ceremonies on Friday.

