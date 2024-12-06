UNC Tar Heels will face Wake Forest Demon Deacons for 2024 women's college soccer championship

Two North Carolina women's soccer teams will square off Monday night for the NCAA Soccer Championship at WakeMed Park in Cary.

Two North Carolina women's soccer teams will square off Monday night for the NCAA Soccer Championship at WakeMed Park in Cary.

Two North Carolina women's soccer teams will square off Monday night for the NCAA Soccer Championship at WakeMed Park in Cary.

Two North Carolina women's soccer teams will square off Monday night for the NCAA Soccer Championship at WakeMed Park in Cary.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two North Carolina Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) women's soccer teams with square off for the 2024 NCAA National Championship bragging rights.

Wake Forest (16-3-4) beat #1 ranked Stanford (16-5-2) to earn their spot in the championship against UNC (21-5) who beat 'Tobacco Road' foe Duke (18-3-1).

The championship game will take place Monday at 7 p.m. at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC.

Where to watch: It will be available on ESPNU and WatchESPN.

In their only match-up this season, North Carolina beat Wake Forest 1-0 in Chapel Hill.

The match comes after both teams knocked off their opponents Friday night.

UNC vs Duke semifinal highlights

Kate Faasse scored on an early penalty kick, Olivia Thomas added a first-half goal and North Carolina eliminated top-seed Duke 3-0 in the nightcap of the College Cup semifinals on Friday night.

North Carolina (21-5), which has appeared in all 43 NCAA tournaments and won 21 of them, will square off against first-timer Wake Forest on Monday. The Demon Deacons beat Stanford 1-0 in the other semifinal.

Faasse staked the second-seeded and eighth-ranked Tar Heels to a 1-0 lead just 9:25 in after a foul on Duke defender Nicole Chico. Faasse leads the nation with 20 goals.

North Carolina took a two-goal lead into halftime when Thomas took a pass from Bella Gaetino and scored at 23:55. It was the eighth goal of the campaign for Thomas and the second assist for Gaetino.

Maddie Dahlien made it 3-0 in the 59th minute with an assist from Faasse. It was the first goal this season for Dahlien and the third helper for Faasse.

Clare Gagne had five saves in the shutout effort for the Tar Heels. Leah Freeman saved two shots for Duke.

Duke (18-3-1) was playing in its fifth College Cup and first since 2017 with 29 overall appearances. The No. 1 Blue Devils entered as the top seed for the first time but fell to 6-45-5 all-time versus UNC.

Blue Devils coach Robbie Church announced he will retire at the end of the season and turn the reins over to associate head coach Kieran Hall. He finishes with 398 career victories.

The Blue Devils (18-3-1) beat the Tar Heels twice during the regular season for the first time in program history before losing 2-1 to them in the championship match of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Wake Forest vs Stanford highlights

Emily Morris scored her fourth goal of the season in the 73rd minute to help Wake Forest beat Stanford 1-0 to advance to the program's first College Cup championship match.

Wake Forest (16-3-4), which will play North Carolina for the title on Monday, was picked to finish ninth in the ACC preseason poll after missing last year's NCAA tournament with a record of 10-3-5 and a sixth-place ACC finish.

Three-time national champion Stanford (16-5-2) was hoping to return to the title game after losing to eventual champion Florida State last season to snap a string of 36 consecutive unbeaten matches.

Morris calmly volleyed Sierra Sythe's cross off the hands of Stanford goalkeeper Haley Craig and it landed inside the goal line. Stanford defender Elise Evans cleared it away, but the officials ruled it crossed the line.

Craig kept it a one-goal game with nine minutes remaining when she dove to her right to deny Caiya Hanks' close-range attempt.

Stanford's best scoring chance came in the first half when Wake Forest goalkeeper Valentina Amaral deflected Andrea Kitahata's shot off the post and the ball rolled on the goal line before defender Kristin Johnson cleared it away.

The game was a rematch of Wake Forest's first-ever win over a No. 1-ranked team when the Deacs defeated the Cardinal 1-0 in September on a goal by Emily Colton.

The Associated Press contributed.