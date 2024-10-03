UNC Health Rex closing Wakefield Wellness Center in Raleigh

The Wakefield location will close for good on November 15.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Health Rex is closing its Wakefield Wellness Center.

The care provider released a statement saying in part:

"We explored every possible option for this site, including partnerships and finding new ways to boost enrollment. However, the Wakefield Wellness Center never fully recovered from the pandemic and we've exhausted every effort to continue operations."

UNC Rex plans to repurpose the space for clinical services in the future.

Rex Outpatient Rehabilitation of Wakefield and Raleigh Orthopaedic clinics will remain open.

