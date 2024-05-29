Amtrak running train from Raleigh to Pinehurst for 2024 U.S. Open

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The U.S. Open in Pinehurst is weeks away and Amtrak is offering another way to get to the course from Raleigh.

Amtrak will be running a train from Raleigh to Pinehurst from June 13-16.

The morning train will leave Raleigh Union Station at 7 a.m., Cary at 7:15 a.m. and arrive in Pinehurst at 9:11 a.m.

The evening train will leave from the Pinehurst Clubhouse at 6:35 p.m. and arrive in Cary around 8:30 p.m. and Raleigh at 8:43 p.m.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

