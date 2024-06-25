U.S. surgeon general declares gun violence a public health crisis

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has long called gun violence an epidemic in the United States.

He is now taking a major step forward declaring gun violence a public health crisis. Tuesday morning, he issued an advisory report, detailing the consequences gun violence poses on health and the wellbeing of the country.

It included its impact on children, communities, and families.

By The Numbers

Gun violence is the leading cause of death among children and adolescents.

More than half of adults surveyed reported that they or their family members have experienced gun violence. This includes a family member killed, witnessed a shooting and fired a gun.

Nearly six of ten adults say they worry about their loved ones being victims of gun violence.

Communities across the Triangle are feeling the impacts of growing gun violence.

Six people were shot at three locations during a 12-hour span this weekend in Raleigh, two outside shopping centers.

