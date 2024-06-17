A warning label on social media sites? Triangle doctor OK with that

Such warning, similar to tobacco products, would require Congressional intervention and approval before being implemented.

Such warning, similar to tobacco products, would require Congressional intervention and approval before being implemented.

Such warning, similar to tobacco products, would require Congressional intervention and approval before being implemented.

Such warning, similar to tobacco products, would require Congressional intervention and approval before being implemented.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, had his way, social media sites would come with a warning label to serve as a cautionary tale of the implications of too much time on social media.

"The mental health crisis among young people is an emergency," wrote Murthy. "And social media has emerged as an important contributor."

According to data, young users who spend more than three hours a day on social media face double the risk of depression and anxiety symptoms.

Murthy said he believes parents are outnumbered and outsmarted by the technological advances that social media sites have over its users.

"There are just parents and their children, trying to figure it out on their own, pitted against some of the best product engineers and most well-resourced companies in the world," Murthy added.

Decades ago, in 1964, a U.S. Surgeon General committee determined it would be useful to put warnings on tobacco products after learning of the health effects smoking has on the human body.

Such warning, similar to tobacco products, would require Congressional intervention and approval before being implemented. Additionally, the proposed legislation would face uphill debate and resistance.

Meanwhile, Triangle-based therapist Dr. Ashley Gilmore said she believes the warning label on social media would be a great idea.

"Making sure that content that their children are watching or viewing on social media, or even putting parameters around screen time is really, really helpful," said Gilmore of the Surgeon General's suggestion, while also encouraging parents to be involved. "I think this is where parents will have to do a little more than the child."

"I think (kids) are exposed to just about everything. And any little thing they see can be considered harmful," said parent Anthony Bonares, who has two children. "Things that are being shown. Kids seeing things that they shouldn't see at such an early age. And they think that's OK. I think 100% that would help just so they know or that parents would know how much time a kid should be allowed to be on it."