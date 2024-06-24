Businesses lament weekend of gun violence in Raleigh that left 6 shot: 'Just unfortunate'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a busy weekend for Raleigh Police as officers investigated three separate shootings within 12 hours.

The first happened about 1:45 p.m. Sunday at the Apartments of Westgrove complex on Crocker Court.

RPD told ABC11 that one person was shot and taken to a hospital. Detectives said they were aware of the suspect's identity and no threat to the public existed.

Hours later, RPD responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of Carolina Ale House and La Buena Vida off Falls of Neuse Road.

According to law enforcement, three people were hospitalized for shooting injuries.

The violence left the owner of La Buena Vida to field calls all day Monday to clear up misinformation about the location of the shooting.

"People are concerned that it happened inside the restaurant. But it actually didn't happen inside the restaurant," said Juan Torres. "So I've been trying to clear that up with family and friends. People's concerned. People's calling, hey are you guys OK? Yeah, we're fine."

Torres said he typically closes between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday depending on foot traffic. Sunday, he closed before 11.

"We never knew," added Torres, speaking of the shooting. "Because we were inside cleaning and everything when all of that happened."

Monday, Raleigh Police visited the scene and spoke with staff from La Buena Vida and Carolina Ale House.

Less than two miles away, RPD said that two men were shot in the parking lot of International Foods and other shops on New Hope Church Road.

Few details have been provided to ABC11. Several surveillance cameras likely picked up the incident, however, staffers at adjacent businesses said they did not see anything or learn of the shooting.

"This is the first time I'm hearing about it," said one store manager.

Despite the weekend activity, Torres said he's still happy with his location.

"We love the area. We're in love with Raleigh in general," said Torres. "This area of Raleigh is pretty solid. It's just unfortunate things happen anywhere."