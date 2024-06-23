1 person shot in Raleigh on Crockett Court, police say

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh.

Around 1:45 p.m., Raleigh Police Department was called to the 4800 block of Crockett Court for a reported shooting.

Police said a man was shot while outside the apartments in the area, which is off Blue Ridge Road of Western Boulevard.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, RPD confirmed.

No further information was provided.

RELATED | Person fires multiple shots into Raleigh homes, police say