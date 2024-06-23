1 person shot in Raleigh on Crockett Court, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh.
Around 1:45 p.m., Raleigh Police Department was called to the 4800 block of Crockett Court for a reported shooting.
Police said a man was shot while outside the apartments in the area, which is off Blue Ridge Road of Western Boulevard.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, RPD confirmed.
No further information was provided.
