1 person shot in Raleigh on Crockett Court, police say

Sunday, June 23, 2024 7:42PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh.

Around 1:45 p.m., Raleigh Police Department was called to the 4800 block of Crockett Court for a reported shooting.

Police said a man was shot while outside the apartments in the area, which is off Blue Ridge Road of Western Boulevard.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, RPD confirmed.

No further information was provided.

