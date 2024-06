Person fires gunshot into building in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after reports of a person firing shots into a building on Wednesday.

The Raleigh Police Department said the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 2200 block of Mayview Road. When officers arrived they found a building with damage from a gunshot.

Police said no injuries were reported.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

