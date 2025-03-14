American influencer under fire for taking baby wombat from its mother leaves Australia

Sam Jones has left Australia after the government announced it was reviewing her visa over the video

An American influencer is under fire in Australia for sharing a social media video of herself taking a baby wombat from its mother.

An American influencer is sparking backlash after posting a social media video of herself taking a wild baby wombat from its mother.

Sam Jones, who describes herself as an "outdoor enthusiast & hunter," made her Instagram account private Thursday after she was widely condemned for the video.

She left Australia on Friday after the government announced it was reviewing her visa over the video, according to the Associated Press.

"There's never been a better day to be a baby wombat in Australia," Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said in a statement after a government official confirmed Jones had flown from the country voluntarily.

In a now-deleted Instagram video post, Montana-based Jones can be seen running across a street toward a car in Australia with a screeching baby wombat as the wombat's mother chases after her.

"I caught a baby wombat," Jones says in the video as she holds the squirming baby wombat. "OK, mom is right there and she is pissed. Lets let him go."

The video ends before the viewer can see if the baby wombat and its mother are reunited.

Burke had said earlier Friday the conditions of her visa were being reviewed to determine whether immigration law has been breached. "I can't wait for Australia to see the back of this individual, I don't expect she will return," he said in the statement received by The Associated Press.

Wildlife experts say taking a baby animal from its mother or from its home is distressing for the animal. Depending on where in Australia the incident occurred, it could potentially violate state and territory animal cruelty laws, some of which prohibit forcing wild animals into stressful, terrifying or tormenting situations.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese added his voice to the criticism. "To take a baby wombat from its mother, and clearly causing distress from the mother, is just an outrage," he said.

Wombats are not endangered but are a protected species in Australia, and permits are needed to interact with the burrowing marsupials.

It is also illegal to move or harm any native wildlife in Australia without a permit.

"The flat-out stress can be amazing. An animal can die of that kind of stress," wildlife expert Ron Magill told ABC News.

Yolandi Vermaak, founder of the animal care charity Wombat Rescue, said separating the young wombat from its mother created a risk that the mother would reject her offspring.

"My biggest concern is that we didn't actually see mom and baby getting reunited. When she put it down, it looked disoriented. It was turned away from where the mother was last seen. So we don't know if mom and baby actually found each other again," Vermaak said.

"I suggest to this so-called influencer, maybe she might try some other Australian animals. Take a baby crocodile from its mother and see how you go there. Take another animal that can actually fight back rather than stealing a baby wombat from its mother," Albanese added.

Vermaak also called on Jones to say where the wombat was after the video showed the joey had a skin disease. "The baby has mange and it's a matter of time before it dies of mange, so it's important for us to find where this happened and to get this baby and its mom treated as soon as possible," Vermaak said.

Jones, who also uses the name Samantha Strable, closed her social media channels to messages and couldn't be reached for comment Friday.

The incident is just the latest in which people have come too close to wild animals.

In April 2024, a group of people pulled down two bear cubs from a tree in Asheville, North Carolina, in order to get a selfie with the wild animals.

A woman in Yellowstone National Park was also nearly gored when she came too close to a bison while trying to get a picture in June 2023.

"People need to respect these animals, admire them from a distance, but don't go up to try to get close pictures," Magill said. "Don't try to pet one. Don't try to get a baby."

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.