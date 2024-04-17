VIDEO: Group in North Carolina risk safety for selfie with black bear cubs

FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WTVD) -- Neighbors at an apartment complex in North Carolina were left shocked Tuesday when they caught video of a group of people pulling bear cubs from a tree to take selfies.

ABC11 affiliate WLOS received video from witnesses showing the group pulling the black bear cubs from a tree, holding one of the cubs and taking a selfie.

Ashley Hobbs, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission special projects biologist told WLOS the video was reported to the commission Tuesday evening. She said even though multiple cubs were seen in the video, she only saw one at the scene.

Hobbs said the bear cub appeared to be very wet and cold and had been alone for some time.

"We did see the video in response to the bear being left alone," she said. "We do think that the bear probably had a pretty traumatic experience."

Hobbs said during this time of year it is common for female bears to leave their cubs in a safe tree and come back. She added that pulling a cub from a tree is traumatic.

"We did follow up with the people who pulled the bear out of the tree," she said. "We did confront them on site that day and let them know how irresponsible and potentially deadly it could be for that cub to be separated from its mom, especially ripped out of a tree like that."

The cub is OK and was taken to a rehab facility. It will eventually be released back into the wild.