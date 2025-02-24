Cuts to funding could impact jobs, medical research at Duke University

The National Institute of Health announced it would cap reimbursement for indirect costs incurred on university research at 15%.

The National Institute of Health announced it would cap reimbursement for indirect costs incurred on university research at 15%.

The National Institute of Health announced it would cap reimbursement for indirect costs incurred on university research at 15%.

The National Institute of Health announced it would cap reimbursement for indirect costs incurred on university research at 15%.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cuts to medical research funding could have major impacts in North Carolina.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) announced it would cap reimbursement for indirect costs incurred on university research at 15%. This means for Duke University, the rate cap could "drastically slow down the pace of scientific discovery."

Behind every grant is a team working to save lives. Federal funding is essential to their research, the university says.

Duke's research is powered by over 10,000 faculty and staff members and over two million patients who are in at least 2,500 active studies.

The university said over 25,000 jobs in North Carolina could be at risk and could mean at least $5 billion in "lost economic activity" for our state.

ABC11 spoke with Oscar Larraza, who is a Duke medical student and did research for the school. He said he focused on global health and looked into healthcare access in Tanzania.

He thinks cuts to funding is devastating for patients, especially at such large center like Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill that treat millions of people a year.

"I think what makes institutions like Duke stand out is the funding and the commitment to really advancing health and technology," Larraza said. "I think funding specifically coming from the NIH or other international centers is extremely important for every single person, even if we don't see it day to day. And I think cutting back research will affect everyone in one way or another."