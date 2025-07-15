Post office closure due to flooding from Chantal causes frustration in Chapel HIll: 'i need my mail'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tropical Depression Chantal brought flooding to most of Chapel Hill, including the Post Office on Estes Drive. A week later, customers want to know when it will reopen.

Celie Richardson questions their concern about customers. "Why haven't you cleaned it up now and aren't you concerned about the post office box holders? I need my mail. I have a post office box that is used for personal and business. I've got business mail that I know has come that I need to take action on."

Richardson is an attorney by trade and has tried to reach USPS online and by phone.

"I've tried to call. I've called the post office here. It rang and rang and rang and then it cut off," she said.

For a moment, Kim Fox thought her daughter's wedding invitations were destroyed when the post office was hit with flooding from Chantal.

Chapel Hill Post Office flooded, damaged by Tropical Storm Chantal

"I didn't know if her invitations were sitting in the flooded post office," said Fox. "Guests started receiving them a few days ago. So, now we're reassured."

There's a sign on the door that states that services have been temporarily moved to the Carrboro location at 1500 West Main Street.

USPS released the following statement to ABC11 Eyewitness News:

"The Chapel Hill Post Office on Estes Drive is temporarily closed due to damage caused by flooding on Sunday, July 6. Contingency plans were implemented quickly to ensure operations could continue with minimal impact. Most package deliveries had already been made that day, but some mail in the Post Office was damaged and is undeliverable. We're in the process of informing customers whose mail is impacted."

Mail and Package Delivery

Delivery operations have shifted to the Carrboro Post Office, and Chapel Hill customers should be receiving normal mail delivery.

P.O. Boxes

Customers with a P.O. Box at the Chapel Hill Post Office can pick up mail at the Timberlyne Post Office, located at 1129 Weaver Dairy Road in Chapel Hill, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Customers are reminded to bring proper photo identification for mail and package pickups.

Drop Shipments

Drop shipments can be made at the Carrboro Post Office, located at 1500 W. Main St. in Carrboro, Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon.