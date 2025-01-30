USPS opens RTP location as Trump Administration works to trim federal workforce

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Questions remain on how federal services we rely on, such as mail delivery, could be affected as the Trump Administration offers buyouts to federal employees. There is already a worker shortage within the United State Postal Service and at the same time, USPS' footprint is expanding in the Triangle.

Delivery services started on Thursday at the postal service's new location in RTP. Business leaders have been advocating for a spot for decades.

"Today is a great example of what happens when we do things in a bipartisan coordinated way that's intentional and that delivers services," said Congresswoman Deborah Ross.

President Donald Trump is taking steps to trim the size of the federal workforce.

The United States Office of Personnel Management said each agency should report updates on accepted resignations every Friday, starting this week.

According to the OPM data, North Carolina has more than 51,000 federal civilian employees as of December 2024.

"People are confused. They're upset. And this is absolutely no way to provide services for the people of this country and to treat employees," said Ross.

"There are still questions about the legality of those offers, and without people understanding what it really means for them to make a decision like that at this time is unfair to be presented to them in that way," said Congresswoman Valerie Foushee.

Raleigh resident Walid Bensayeh supports a shakeup in some federal services.

"I think you're going to put more effort," he said. "They know they're not going to get fired. They have the union."