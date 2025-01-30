Boom Supersonic XB-1 demonstrator aircraft makes successful flight from California to NC

Aircraft manufacturing company Boom Supersonic broke ground in Greensboro Thursday for its new aircraft 'superfactory'.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- An airport in North Carolina is tipping its pilot hat to Boom Supersonic after a successful flight of one of its aircraft.

Piedmont Triad Airport Authority (PTI) congratulated the company on the supersonic flight of their XB-1 demonstrator aircraft on Wednesday.

The flight marks a significant milestone in the advancement of aviation technology, PTI says.

"Boom Supersonic's accomplishment today is a testament to their dedication to innovation and the future of air travel," said Paul Mengert, Board Chair, Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. "We are proud to support and celebrate this pioneering step towards making supersonic passenger flights a reality.

XB-1 Historic Flight

Chief Test Pilot Tristan "Geppetto" Brandenburg, took off from Mojave Air & Space Port in California and exceeded Mach 1 at an altitude of approximately 35,000 feet, becoming the first civil aircraft to go supersonic over the continental United States.

"Today's success with the XB-1 demonstrator brings us closer to a future where passengers can experience faster and more efficient air travel," said Kevin Baker, Executive Director, of Piedmont Triad Airport Authority.

The state bills itself as the "First in Flight" and PTI will be the home of the Boom Supersonic jet manufacturing facility called 'The Overture Superfactory." The company announced it was moving to North Carolina in 2022 and a year later, the groundbreaking was held in January 2023 at PTI.

Boom, the Denver-based startup company developing what could be the first supersonic airliner since the Concorde, will build a factory at the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.

The facility will be located on a 62-acre campus, and house the final assembly line, a test facility and a customer delivery center for the company's flagship supersonic airliner, Overture. The company also expects to hire more than 2,400 workers at the facility. The Overture will be the first supersonic jet in the sky since the early 2000s and will cut flight times to Europe in half with technology built in the facility.

