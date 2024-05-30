Vanna White opens up about her future on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Vanna White is opening up about her future on "Wheel of Fortune" ahead of Pat Sajak's final episode as the longtime host.
A year ago, Sajak announced that he would be retiring from the beloved game show after its 41st season, which comes to a close on June 7.
Vanna White on her partnership with Pat Sajak, favorite part about 'Wheel of Fortune'
When asked by TV Insider about her longtime co-worker's retirement, White said: "I can't describe how I feel. I feel happy for him. I can't imagine doing the show without him after 41 years. I sum it up as (like) reading a good book. It always has to end."
She added, "This has been the best book I've ever read."
White said she loves Sajak "like a brother" and that the two "will be friends forever."
One thing that won't last forever, though, is her time on "Wheel of Fortune."
White has signed a contract for two more seasons alongside incoming host Ryan Seacrest, and admits she doesn't know what the future holds for her beyond that.
"When I heard that Pat was retiring, I thought maybe I should retire too. But I'm not ready!" she said.
"We'll see toward the end of those two years how I feel," White continued, who first joined the show in 1982. "I thank God after all these years that I still love my job."